Kanye West calls Elon Musk 'half-Chinese genetic hybrid', know why

After Kanye West (AKA Ye) Twitter account was suspended, Elon Musk said that West had "violated our rule against incitement to violence."



After this, Ye took a dig at Musk, shared a post on Monday on Instagram calling him "half-Chinese". He wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon Musk could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?"

He added, "Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model. And we have an Elon. I say an ELon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon's and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck. Well, let's not forget about Obama."

He ended his post with, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet. Ye 24 let's unify and find out LUAFO."

In the caption, Ye referred to himself as the future president of the US and wrote, "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."









Ye's Instagram post after Elon Musk's reaction.





Elon replied to Ye's comment and a US-based media organisation. He wrote, "I take that as a compliment." Sharing a screenshot of the Twitter CEO's tweet, the rapper wrote, "It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand..."