Know-How to Install the Public Beta Version of iOS 15.4

Some exciting features have been announced for the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 15.4, including using Face ID with a mask and accessing some fancy new emojis. If you can't wait, you can try them out in the first public beta available now, assuming you're willing to risk finding potential bugs. Here, we take you through the steps to install the software.

Before we begin, here's the usual warning about installing incomplete beta software: These releases may seem stable for general use, but they might contain some bugs. In addition, your experience may differ from others, depending on the apps you use. And finally, if you decide to install, we suggest you backup your device data in case things go wrong.

Also, some of the new features may not be available, depending on the phone you have. For example, according to 9to5Mac, you won't be able to use the "Use Face ID with a mask" feature unless you have an iPhone 12 or newer.

Finally, if you haven't installed iOS 15 yet, keep in mind that these are the devices compatible with that operating system:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

How to Install iOS 15.4 Beta 1

- Go to Apple's beta software portal from your phone's Safari browser and agree to sign in with your Apple ID.

- Under the "Get Started" subheading, select "Register Your iOS Device" if you haven't already registered it.

- Once you've signed in, scroll down to a reminder to make sure you've backed up your phone's content in case you need to go back to a previous state.

- Keep scrolling down until you find a button that says "Download Profile," then tap on it. A warning will appear saying that the website is downloading a configuration profile. Select "Allow." A popup will appear stating that you can set up the new profile from the Settings app.

- Open the Settings app. A new section called "Downloaded Profile" should be added near the top. Select it, and you will have access to the beta software download.

- Select "Install" in the upper right corner. You will need to re-enter your password and agree to the usual very long consent statement by tapping "Install" once more.

- You may need to restart your phone for the profile to activate.



