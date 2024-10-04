Lava Agni 3 to Launch Today: Key Features and Livestream Details

Lava is all set to unveil its latest smartphone—Lava Agni 3—today at 12 PM in India. The Indian smartphone manufacturer has been building excitement by teasing key features, which include some unique elements for a mid-range phone. With an iPhone-like Action button and dual displays, Lava Agni 3 aims to deliver a premium experience at an affordable price point. The device also features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset for a smooth user experience.

How to Watch the Lava Agni 3 Launch Event

The official unveiling of Lava Agni 3 will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and official website. Lava is expected to release the device in two colour variants—black and white—though the exact names of the colours are yet to be confirmed.

Lava Agni 3: Standout Features to Expect



One of the standout features of the Lava Agni 3 is its dual-display setup. The phone boasts two AMOLED screens—a 6.78-inch primary front display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a secondary 1.74-inch screen located on the rear near the camera module. This rear display will provide notifications, weather updates, and other useful information, adding to the overall utility of the phone. In addition to its unique dual-display setup, Lava Agni 3 features a curved AMOLED panel on the front, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and viewing experience. The back of the phone is finished with glossy glass, which contributes to a premium look and feel.

Lava Agni 3: Customizable Action Button

Lava has also introduced an Action button, similar to the one found in recent iPhone models. This button, located on the edge of the device, allows users to customize various shortcuts for quick access, adding a layer of personalization to the phone's functionality.

Lava Agni 3: Camera and Photography Features

The camera setup on the Lava Agni 3 includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. This combination ensures versatility for different photography needs—whether capturing wide landscapes or detailed close-ups. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel shooter, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls. Additionally, features like night mode and AI enhancements are expected to boost the phone's performance in varied lighting conditions.

Lava Agni 3: Performance Specifications

At the core of the Lava Agni 3 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The powerful chipset is capable of handling multitasking efficiently, delivering a smooth experience even with several apps open at once. Benchmark tests suggest that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 scores approximately 770,000 on Antutu, placing the Lava Agni 3 in the upper mid-range category.

Lava Agni 3: Competitors and Pricing Expectations

Lava Agni 3 is expected to compete with other mid-range smartphones, including Nothing's CMF Phone 1, iQOO Z9s, and the Moto Edge 50 Neo. Lava has hinted that the price for the Agni 3 will be below ₹30,000. For context, its predecessor, the Lava Agni 2, launched at ₹21,999, so this new release is anticipated to come at a competitive price with upgraded features. With the live stream set to happen at noon today, those interested can tune in to see how the Lava Agni 3 delivers on its promises of innovation and performance.