Leaked! iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units reveal dull colour options

iPhone 15 dummy units have started appearing online with just 11 days to go until Apple's event will introduce the next generation of Apple smartphones. Recently, dummy units for iPhone 15 Pro models were shared on X (formerly Twitter), and many are concerned about how colours appear on new smartphones. Some have said the colours are dull, while others have said they are practically indistinguishable. A report also highlights that the colour reproduction on the devices is not bright or vivid because Apple switched to a titanium body for the Pro models.











Sonny Dickson, a technical reviewer, shared these dummy units on X. The images show the iPhone 15 Pro in its rumoured colour combinations: Space Black, Titan Grey, Blue, and Silver. However, the smartphones themselves appear in a dull metallic colour where Space Black and Titan Gray look very similar to each other and blue looks like a lighter shade of black.

iPhone 15 Pro dummy units reveal colour options

A report from 9to5Mac highlights that the colours appear muted due to the new textured titanium design that Apple hasn't been able to entirely perfect. Since the plating process for stainless steel is very different from titanium, the stain may not be able to give off a vibrant hue.

However, this will be worrisome for those who frequently buy iPhones based on whether or not they are available in their favourite colour. iPhone colours are always a big part of the buzz behind the products, which is also why Apple is introducing a unique colour combination for the latest iPhone series in the first quarter of next year.

But this shouldn't be enough to deter people from buying this year's iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every year, many dummy units appear online, but not all are accurate, and this might just be one of those mockups. People should wait until the official launch of the iPhones at the Apple event before deciding whether to buy or skip this year's iPhones.