Leaked! iPhone 15 series to offer users a new design

Apple has been using the same design pattern for many of its iPhones and it seems that it is now considering offering users a new design. The latest leak claims that the upcoming model will have a new rim design and a few other changes. While it's too early to talk about the iPhone 15 series, a lot has already surfaced online about the next-generation devices. Here is everything you need to know.



Tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter claims that the iPhone 15 could come with a new edge design. The cited source says that the edges of the upcoming iPhones will be curved instead of the square edges we've seen on previous models like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.



In addition, the Apple is also said to use titanium build material for the iPhone 15, rather than a stainless steel chassis like the iPhone 14 Pro line. But this material is more expensive, so the price is likely to be too go up. Whether the same will be offered on all iPhone 15 models is unknown.



It was previously reported that the iPhone 15 and Plus models will also get the Dynamic Island feature, which means that the standard models will also feature a dual punch-hole display design. This is something that is missing from current models. Apple limited the new design to only the Pro models with the iPhone 14 series. But, this could change next year, according to the leaks.

The iPhone 15 series is also said to come with a USB-C port, which will be one of the biggest changes in Apple's history. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models could come with a solid-state button layout, according to details shared by analyst Ming Chi Kuo. This will help respond to a user's touch without requiring a person to physically press the button, which is similar to the home button layout seen on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and some other models,