Leaked! Nothing Phone (1) price in India

Nothing Phone (1) will be officially launched in India and other global markets on July 12. Before the official launch, its prices were leaked, and the smartphone seems significantly cheaper than iPhones. However, during its official presentation two months ago, Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, said that the company's first Android smartphone is designed to compete with Apple's iPhones. The upcoming smartphone will offer a revamped design and an intuitive Android-based operating system called Nothing OS.



According to Rootmygalaxy, Nothing Phone (1) will have three storage variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Reportedly, the price will start at $397, roughly Rs 31,000, and go up to $456, around Rs 36,000. The middle variant is said to cost $419, around Rs 32,000.



The price leak could be accurate as the smartphone is also confirmed to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, designed for smartphones in the Rs 30,000 range. Motorola currently uses this chipset in its Motorola Edge 30, which costs Rs 27,999 in India. On the other hand, these prices are half of the iPhone 13 series in India. The regular iPhone 13 costs Rs 71,990 in India right now.

Many details of the official specifications remain unclear, although several leaks have given us a good idea. The smartphone will rely heavily on its design, with the rear panel featuring a 'Glyph interface'. The interface includes LED lights and will light up when the device receives notifications, or the camera needs additional light. The Nothing Phone (1) also lacks a headphone jack and has wireless charging support. It is currently unknown whether the phone will have an IP rating. It is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Nothing Phone (1) may have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup in terms of optics. Users will reportedly be able to shoot 4K videos at 60fps.