Leaked: OnePlus 13 Design and Expected Specifications Ahead of Launch

The highly anticipated OnePlus 13, expected to launch in China in October, is shaping to be OnePlus's next major flagship. Ahead of its official release, leaked images have surfaced on Weibo, giving fans a glimpse of its potential design. The leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 will feature a flatter back and sides, a departure from the curved design seen on its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. This change aligns with trends seen in other flagship devices, signalling a more modern and refined look for the new smartphone.



OnePlus 13: Design Expectations

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to sport a matte back with a textured finish, similar to the OnePlus 12, but may offer additional finishes for variety. While the phone's back may remain sleek, the sides of the device appear to be flat, reminiscent of the OnePlus X. This design move indicates that OnePlus may be embracing the flat-sided aesthetic that other flagship devices, such as Apple's iPhone series, have already adopted. Reports suggest subtle curves will still exist where the glass meets the metal frame, ensuring a comfortable grip despite the flatter profile. It remains unclear if the display will also be flat, but rumours point to a 6.82-inch LTPO micro-curved display, maintaining a blend of design elements.

OnePlus 13: Expected Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This cutting-edge processor will place the OnePlus 13 in direct competition with other high-end smartphones like the Xiaomi 15 series, Samsung's flagships, and Google's Pixel 9. The device will also offer 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and performance.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a massive 6000mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the OnePlus 12's 5400mAh capacity. The device is expected to support OnePlus' SuperVOOC fast charging technology, ensuring rapid charging times.