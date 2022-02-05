Leaked! Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A53 design leaked online. This is just a few days before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which will make its debut on February 9. German website WinFuture has shared the Samsung Galaxy A53 5 G's official renders along with the specifications and available color options. Although it looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy A52, its design around the camera module is different. According to the report, the Samsung smartphone will be available in two colors – black and white. It will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the center and a quad-camera setup on the back. It is expected that the phone's power and volume controls will be in the right column.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications and Features

The report revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that brings a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hertz, as well as an under-the-surface fingerprint reader. A new Samsung SoC, probably known as the Exynos 1200, is packed inside the device.

Working memory and internal memory are configured differently, so some models will likely have six gigabytes of working memory, while others will have eight gigabytes, depending on country and location, the report mentions. The internal flash memory is expected to be at least 128 gigabytes and can be increased up to a terabyte with the help of a microSD card. Previous rumors mentioned that the battery of the Galaxy A53 5G has a capacity of 5000 mAh and can be charged with a charger of up to 25 watts. Not only these but this smartphone is also rumored to be relatively light and thin.

For the camera, it is planned to be a 64MP sensor along with a 12MP sensor for wide-angle images as the main camera. In addition, there are two more 5MP cameras, one for depth effects and one for macro photography. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to have a 32MP selfie lens. You should remember that these are the rumoured features, which may or may not be accurate. Samsung has not yet announced any information about the smartphone.



