Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S23 series specifications before launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to launch on February 1, a few days from now. But, the price and full specifications of the flagships have been leaked online, leaving nothing to be imagined. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be a minor upgrade over the Galaxy S22 series, which the leaks have hinted at. WinFuture claims to have gotten the official details of the upcoming Samsung flagship phones. The leak suggests that we can expect a better camera experience, a slightly larger battery unit under the hood, and a new high-end chipset from Qualcomm. Here is all that we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Leaked specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 may retain the 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display seen on the previous model. The Galaxy S23+ may have a larger 6.6-inch screen. Both devices will reportedly have an FHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz. Both phones will likely offer HDR10+ support, and the panel may have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for additional protection. The Ultra Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ display.

The standard and Plus models could include a 12-megapixel selfie camera and support up to 4K 60fps video and dual-pixel autofocus. In addition, one can expect to see a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with support for OIS, according to the leak. Furthermore, it may be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may ship with the latest Android 13 operating system. Under the hood, all models will probably use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is expected to be backed by a UFS 4.0 storage solution faster. The Galaxy S23 is designed to feature a slightly larger 3,900mAh battery compared to the 3,700mAh unit seen in the previous model. The standard model would get support for the same 25W wired charging. The Galaxy S23+ could pack a 4700mAh battery with support for wired charging up to 45W. Other features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water resistance rating, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support and more, according to the leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Price details

In recent years, Samsung has raised the price of its flagship phones by Rs 3,000. But 2023 phones could be more expensive than ever. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to have a starting price of A$1,350 (around Rs 76,700). This will be for the base 128GB storage model, which is a surprise because rumours suggest that Samsung is considering offering 256GB as a base variant. There will also be a 256GB model, priced at A$1,450 (around Rs 82,000).

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is estimated to be priced at A$1,650 (around Rs 93,500), while the Galaxy S23 Ultra may cost A$1,950 (roughly Rs 111,100).

Pricing for India is unknown, but the initial price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may fall below the Rs 80,000 segment. Its predecessor was announced in India with a price tag of Rs 72,999. It is said that Samsung will boost the price of the new flagships, but it is expected to be lower than the range exceeding Rs 80,000.