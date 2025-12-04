Logitech CEO Dismisses AI Gadgets as ‘Solutions Without Problems’

Artificial intelligence may be dominating the tech conversation, but not every company is convinced that dedicated AI devices are the future. Logitech, a global leader in computer peripherals, is taking a decidedly skeptical stance. CEO Hanneke Faber has made it clear that while AI has enormous potential, AI-exclusive gadgets may not be the breakthrough many expect.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Faber offered a candid assessment of the growing trend of AI hardware—an area being aggressively explored by companies like OpenAI, which is reportedly developing a device with legendary former Apple designer Jony Ive. Despite this excitement, Faber believes AI gadgets add little genuine value. “What’s out there is a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist,” she said, pointing to earlier attempts such as the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1. Both startups generated buzz but ultimately fell short, receiving criticism for poor execution and unclear utility.

While Logitech is not entering the standalone AI hardware race, the company is far from ignoring artificial intelligence. Instead, it is embedding smart capabilities directly into its existing product lineup—an approach Faber believes is far more meaningful for consumers. Logitech’s conference cameras now offer intelligent framing features that track and highlight active speakers automatically. Similarly, the recently launched MX Master 4 mouse allows users to pull up ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot instantly using a dedicated side button, making AI access seamless rather than gimmicky.

Faber noted that Logitech maintains an ambitious pipeline of innovation, revealing that the company consistently develops between 35 and 40 new products every year. Investment in research and development remains a cornerstone of this strategy. “We’re continuing to spend at about 6% of sales in R&D, which is very high in our industry,” she emphasised, underscoring Logitech’s confidence in long-term experimentation and product refinement.

Interestingly, despite her reservations about consumer-facing AI devices, Faber is an advocate for AI agents—particularly within the workplace. Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in October, she shared insights into how Logitech employs AI to enhance internal efficiency. “We already use [AI agents] in almost every meeting,” she revealed. These AI tools analyse discussions, summarize key points, and assist teams in staying organised and productive.

But the CEO also stressed the importance of responsible governance as AI agents grow more capable and autonomous. According to Faber, businesses must establish clear oversight to ensure these digital assistants act ethically and within defined boundaries. Even so, she argued that companies without such tools risk falling behind. “If you don’t have an AI agent in every meeting, you’re missing out on some of the productivity,” she added.

Logitech’s position reflects a broader industry debate: while AI is undeniably transformative, not all innovations require new hardware. For Faber, the more practical path lies in enhancing the tools people already use—rather than inventing devices that may struggle to find a problem to solve.