Lunar Eclipse 2021: First Lunar Eclipse of 2021 on May 26; Find timings

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event when the moon enters its shadow just behind the Earth. An eclipse's impact is believed to be seen in all 12 zodiac signs and the country and the world.

Astronomers have claimed that the first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will occur on May 26 and will be a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in South Asia, East Asia, Australia, North America, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

In India, the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm, according to timeanddate.com.

Where will the lunar eclipse appear?

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 will be visible in India, Australia, America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean region. India's first lunar eclipse will be the shadow lunar eclipse. But for other countries, it will be a complete lunar eclipse. The second lunar eclipse of the year will also be a shadow eclipse. In addition to India, it will also be visible in America, Northern Europe, the Pacific Ocean, and Australia.

Number of lunar eclipses that will occur in 2021

This year two lunar eclipses will occur. The first lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021, at 2:17 pm on the full moon date of the Shukla Paksha month Vaishakh. This eclipse will last for 19 minutes on the night of 26. The second lunar eclipse will take place on November 19, 2021.