Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Closed Platforms, says "nah, f**k that"
Mark Zuckerberg openly criticizes closed platforms like Apple's App Store, revealing his frustration during a candid chat with NVIDIA's CEO.
In a recent live-streamed conversation with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed a more unfiltered side of himself. The discussion, which began with mutual praise for their companies' AI advancements, took a candid turn when Zuckerberg expressed his frustrations with "closed" platforms, such as Apple's App Store.
Zuckerberg, who has had a long-standing feud with Apple, didn't hold back. He shared his annoyance with restrictive ecosystems, saying that when he's told "no," his response is "f*ck that." This rare display of emotion highlighted his strong stance against closed systems, contrasting with his typically controlled public persona. The Meta founder's comments underscore his advocacy for more open and accessible platforms.
Zuckerberg said, “I mean, this is sort of selfish, but, you know, after building this company for awhile, one of my things for the next 10 or 15 years is like, I just want to make sure that we can build the fundamental technology that we're going to be building social experiences on, because there just have been too many things that I've tried to build and then have just been told ‘nah you can't really build that by the platform provider,’ that at some level I'm just like, ‘nah, fuck that.”
“There goes our broadcast opportunity,” Huang said. “Sorry,” Zuckerberg said. “Get me talking about closed platforms, and I get angry.”