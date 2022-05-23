MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC released alongside Dimensity 930 and Helio G99

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is the latest 5G processor introduced by the Taiwanese chipmaker. The new MediaTek 5G processor is a cut-down version of the Dimensity 1100 SoC released last year.



The Dimensity 1050 is based on a 6nm manufacturing process. It is also the first MediaTek chipset to support mmWave 5G. It supports sub-6Hz 5G; the Dimensity 1050 SoC has a 2 + 6 core structure. The two high-performance Cortex A78 cores are clocked at 2.5 GHz. The company did not reveal the clock speed of the six Cortex A55 cores.



Meanwhile, the processor supports Full HD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate support. It supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset comes with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support.



The Dimensity 1050 SoC supports up to a 108MP main camera in terms of optics. Dual HDR videography, etc. The SoC also includes an ARM Mali-G610 for graphics processing. MediaTek also added support for its HyperEngine 5.0 suite, which offers additional optimization tools and features for an enhanced gaming experience.

Smartphones with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC will launch between July and September 2022.

Along with the Dimensity 1050 SoC, MediaTek has also released the Dimensity 930 SoC. The chipset is an upgraded version of the Dimensity 810 (not the Dimensity 920). It is an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz. The chipset also supports Full HD+ resolution displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

There is also a new MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which arrives as a successor to the MediaTek Helio G96. The 4G chipset offers more than 30 percent gaming power savings over the Helio G96. This SoC will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2022.