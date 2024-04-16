Meta AI Chatbot Launches in India: Features, Eligibility, and Highlights

Meta has introduced a new generative AI feature, Meta AI, for WhatsApp users in India. This integration enhances the messaging experience by providing advanced AI capabilities, allowing users to chat, ask questions, and generate images or GIFs using text prompts. Here's everything you need to know about the new Meta AI feature on WhatsApp:

Overview of Meta AI on WhatsApp: Meta AI is a multi-functional AI assistant similar to ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot. It enables users to ask questions on various topics, generate text and images, translate languages, and receive suggestions. This functionality is available in personal and group chats, making it easy for users to seek advice, request updates, and even create images using specific prompts. Meta AI enriches the overall WhatsApp experience with these advanced features.

Limited Early Access: Meta AI is in its trial phase, rolling out gradually to users, including in India. Currently, the feature is only available in English and to a select group of users. This limited access allows Meta to gather feedback and refine the AI before expanding the rollout to a broader audience.

Using Meta AI on WhatsApp: Users should ensure their WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version. Once the update is available, a new round purple-blue circle icon appears at the top of the chat interface. By tapping the icon, users can access Meta AI to ask questions, interact, and generate images using prompts. Meta AI can be used in personal and group chats by typing "@" followed by "Meta AI" in the message field.

Controlling Interactions with Meta AI: Users can manage their interactions with Meta AI. This includes the option to delete individual chats with AI or request the deletion of information previously shared with Meta AI. This feature empowers users to manage their privacy and control the data shared with Meta AI.

Privacy Concerns and Encryption: Regular WhatsApp conversations are end-to-end encrypted, but interactions with Meta AI are not. Meta uses user data and prompts to train its AI, which may raise privacy concerns for some. Meta assures users that Meta AI can only read and reply to questions that mention "@Meta AI," ensuring personal messages and calls remain private.

Overall, Meta AI on WhatsApp brings advanced AI capabilities to users in India, enhancing their messaging experience with features such as conversation assistance, information retrieval, and image generation. While privacy concerns exist due to the lack of encryption in AI interactions, Meta provides users with tools to manage their data and control their interactions with Meta AI.