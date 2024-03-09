Meta CEO Zuckerberg Laud Quest 3 Over Apple's Vision Pro in VR Clash

In the ongoing clash between tech giants Meta Platforms and Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, once again criticized Apple's Vision Pro while promoting his company's Meta Quest 3 headset. Responding on Threads to discussions about the Vision Pro's limitations compared to Quest 3, Zuckerberg highlighted issues such as weight, motion blur, and precision inputs that he believes distinguish Quest 3. Filming a video using Quest 3's advanced video passthrough system, Zuckerberg emphasized its 120-gram weight advantage, making it more comfortable for extended use. He also praised Quest 3's wireless design and broader field of view, contrasting it with Vision Pro's sacrifice of comfort and mobility for a high-resolution display.



Unfazed by Apple's Vision Pro's high-resolution display, Zuckerberg asserted, "I don't just believe Quest is the better value; I believe Quest is the superior product, period." Responding to claims that Meta VR engineers suggested the devices were similar, he clarified, "We're not saying the devices are the same. We're saying Quest is better," The Verge reported.

Features and Price

Released in October last year at $499.99, Meta Quest 3 aims to offer a compelling alternative to Vision Pro. While Vision Pro boasts impressive features like two OLED displays, Apple's M2 chip, and advanced sensors, Zuckerberg argues these come at a high price - $3,500 - with compromises in other aspects.

As Meta and Apple's VR competition intensifies, consumers must weigh the trade-offs to decide which company's vision best aligns with their expectations for immersive technology,