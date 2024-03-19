Microsoft Announces Exclusive Windows and Surface AI Event in May

Microsoft has disclosed plans for an exclusive AI event on Monday, May 20th, just before the commencement of Build 2024. In an emailed invitation directed at the media, CEO Satya Nadella will articulate Microsoft's overarching "AI vision across hardware and software."



This invitation-only event will not be livestreamed but will be exclusively accessible to attending journalists. The focus of Microsoft's special session will revolve around forthcoming Surface hardware innovations and enhancements to Windows, all oriented toward AI integration. While a separate business-centric Surface event is slated for later this week, insider sources reveal that the May 20th occasion will unveil consumer iterations of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

These consumer-centric Surface models will be powered by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite processors, which boast dedicated NPU hardware to accelerate AI functions within Windows 11. Additionally, Microsoft is developing an AI Explorer feature for Windows 11, designed to function as a searchable timeline of PC activities, akin to the now-defunct Timeline feature in Windows 10.

Moreover, this event serves as a precursor to what Microsoft terms "the year of the AI PC." Industry partners such as AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm stand prepared to supply processors for Microsoft's ambitious Windows AI initiative, pending confirmation of Windows' readiness to leverage these advancements.

The May 20th gathering will also shed light on other facets of Microsoft's AI ventures, including Copilot. The recent global rollout of Microsoft's Copilot Pro subscription, priced at $20 per month, grants users access to the latest OpenAI models integrated into Microsoft Office applications.

Subsequently, Microsoft Build kicks off on Tuesday, May 21st, extending through May 22nd. During this event, Microsoft pledges to provide updates on "AI, Copilots, and more," facilitating in-person attendance in Seattle and online participation.