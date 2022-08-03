Microsoft releases Outlook Lite app for budget smartphones

Microsoft has announced the release of Outlook Lite in select markets. As the name suggests, it's the 'lite' version of the main app, designed for budget smartphones. It means that phones with low RAM and storage configurations can run the lightweight app, though you may lose some features that the main app includes. Microsoft says the app even works with Android smartphones with 1GB of RAM. However, users should note that the app is unavailable on iPhones, such as the lite version of various apps like Facebook Lite and Instagram Lite. Microsoft says that Outlook Lite will empower users using lightweight mobile devices worldwide.



The app could benefit many users, as many office and business customers opt for Microsoft or Google services. The lite app is available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. Microsoft says it will be released in other markets at a later date.

Microsoft Outlook Lite app features:

The Outlook Lite app has a download size of about 5MB and uses less storage on your phone. Microsoft Outlook Lite app is optimized to run fast on all Android devices, including devices with 1GB RAM. Outlook Lite has the core Outlook experience, including access to email, calendar, contacts, and more. Outlook Lite works with all networks, including 2G and 3G networks worldwide. The app uses fewer phone resources which could preserve battery life.

Regarding design, Outlook Lite looks almost the same as the main Outlook app for Android and iOS. It gives direct access to email, a calendar, and people in the bottom tray. The search and mail filter buttons have been pushed to the top left. Users with the lite app can sign in with their Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.