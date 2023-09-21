Live
- HC asks BBMP to clear beggary cess dues in four months
- DGCA suspends Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses
- Karnataka CM, Dy CM meet Jal Shakti Minister, inform inability to release Cauvery water to TN
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
Just In
Microsoft to announce Windows 11 23H2 today: All about the new AI-powered features
Microsoft Surface Event in New York today to launch new products and show off AI features coming to Windows 11, including Windows Copilot and AI updates to Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos.
Microsoft will host the first in-person Surface event since the onset of the pandemic on September 21 in New York City. The event is expected to include the announcement of the new Windows 11 23H2 update along with the launch of 4 new Surface devices.
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft is expected to reveal the Windows 11 update code called 23H2, which could include many AI features, including Windows Copilot, a personal assistant powered by AI. The new update is currently in testing with Windows Insiders and will likely be released in late September.
Windows Copilot is also expected to receive support for third-party plugins, and Microsoft has already hired many third-party developers such as Adobe, Mem and Spotify, Windows Central reported.
Generative AI update to Paint
According to a report from Digital Trends, Microsoft could bring an AI-based generative update to its 40-year-old Paint app. The new Paint app could come with support for text-to-image generation capabilities, allowing users to create images from scratch using simple commands.
Other reports indicate that the new image generator could work with Bing's co-creator, which is built on OpenAI's DALL-E technology. The distinction between Paint and Cocreator image generation is expected to be that the former could support better integration and features like background removal.
AI Upgrade to Other Apps
Two other Windows apps, Snipping Tool and Photos, are also expected to receive an AI makeover, with new features like background blurring and copying text from screenshots, Digital Trends reported.