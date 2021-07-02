Microsoft's Blue Screen of Death is turning black in Windows 11

Microsoft is transforming its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to black in Windows 11. The software giant began testing its new design changes in a preview of Windows 11 earlier this week, but the black screen of the death is not yet fully enabled. However, it is understood that Microsoft will switch to a black screen of death for Windows 11, which will coincide with the new black login and shutdown screens.



It is the first significant change in the BSOD since Microsoft added a sad face to the screen in Windows 8 in 2012 and QR codes in 2016. Microsoft first introduced the BSOD in Windows 3.0, offering IT professionals and support personnel a way to diagnose the hardware and memory failures. A BSOD is a Windows kernel bug or bug check, and it usually includes a data dump that can help system administrators analyze what system failure caused the blue screen.



While Microsoft is switching to a black screen of death in Windows 11, the screen is identical to what is found in Windows 10 otherwise. The sad fact remains, as does the stop code and crash dump. The current Windows 11 preview includes a green BSOD, a colour that Microsoft has been using for Windows Insider builds since 2016.



We're not entirely sure why Microsoft is changing the colour from blue to black, and the company has yet to comment on the change. Although some theories say, Microsoft is reviewing many parts of Windows 11, with a new approach to the operating system. It's likely because Windows 11 includes a visual overhaul to modernize the operating system in critical areas, including classic parts like the Start menu, File Explorer, and now even the BSOD.



