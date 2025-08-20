Live
- Dulquer Salmaan releases 'Thanilokah Murakkaari', the anthem of Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film Lokah!
- Rajesh Sakariya: Criminal past of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s attacker
- Kazakh President urges careful planning, balanced budget
- Joint panel of Centre, Haryana, Delhi to make Yamuna clean: Haryana CM
- PM Modi speaks to Naveen Patnaik, wishes him speedy recovery
- PKL Season 12: Puneri Paltan aim to reclaim the title with core and strengthened squad
- ‘I didn’t see this in him, ’ says Shearer on Isak transfer saga after player claims club spreading lies about him
- ‘Misquoted by media’: Shashi Tharoor on disqualification bills
- Gadwal SP Orders 24/7 Vigil to Stop Urea Smuggling Across State Borders
- Denied discussion over K'taka CM's 'internal reservation' remark, BJP legislators stage walkout
Monsoon Must-Have Smart Home Appliances for a Healthier Home
Whether it’s improving indoor air quality or cleaning daily messes, Dyson products are designed to keep your home healthier this season.
Best Smart Home Appliances for this Monsoon Season
Monsoon may be a welcome break from the summer heat, but for your home, it’s a different story. The season brings high humidity, damp air, and longer hours spent indoors. As our homes become more tightly sealed to keep the weather out, indoor air quality often takes a hit: pollutants get trapped, ventilation drops, and the air we breathe grows more humid. In fact, during this time, indoor air can often be more polluted than the air outside. At the same time, the floor bears the brunt of the season due to muddy footprints, hard stains, and grime that build up quickly. In trying to shut the rain out, we often end up shutting pollution and dirt in.
That’s where Dyson’s intelligent solutions come in, from advanced air purifiers to powerful wet and dry floor cleaners, helping you manage the challenges of the monsoon. Whether it’s improving indoor air quality or cleaning daily messes, Dyson products are designed to keep your home healthier this season.
For poor indoor air quality due to monsoon humidity
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 (HP10)
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 helps combat the rise in humidity, dampness, and indoor pollutants that build up during the monsoon season. Equipped with Dyson’s advanced HEPA filters, it captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. The Air Multiplier technology provides powerful airflow, ensuring even distribution across the entire room. Featuring Night Mode, adjustable oscillation, and real-time air quality monitoring, it combines performance with convenience. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 (White/White) is available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for ₹45,900 - making it a must-have this monsoon season.
For muddy footprints and hard stains
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuums and wet-washes hard floors in one go. It’s ideal for cleaning muddy shoes, damp hallways, and wet messes during monsoon.
The Submarine wet roller head uses clean water to remove grime, stains, and wet dirt. It also comes with a Fluffy Optic cleaner head to spot hidden dust and a Hair Screw Tool for easy hair pickup. Powered by Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor, it delivers strong suction and adjusts automatically based on dust levels. With up to 60 minutes of run time and whole-machine HEPA filtration, it’s built for monsoon cleaning. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine wet and dry vacuum cleaner is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹55,900.
For stubborn stains, liquid spills, and quick wet cleaning
Dyson WashG1 is built to handle monsoon messes. It deep-cleans hard floors in one go, picking up puddles, spills, and tough stains with ease. It uses two counter-rotating rollers made of dense microfibre that lift dirt, liquid, and grime in every pass. Clean water is evenly spread across the rollers using a pulse-modulated pump, while separate trays collect dirty water and debris for hygienic disposal. With up to 35 minutes of runtime, edge-to-edge cleaning, and a self-cleaning mode, Dyson WashG1 is designed to make monsoon cleaning faster and more efficient. This monsoon season, tackle wet messes with the Dyson WashG1 wet cleaner (Ultra Blue/Matt Black). Available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹55,900.