Moto G51 May Launch on December 10 in India: Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola has been on a wave of launches. After making the G31 official, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company is set to launch the Moto G51. We expect the company to unveil the Moto G51 in India on December 10. The Moto G51 went official on the global market a couple of days ago alongside Motorola's other smartphones, including the Moto G31 and Moto G41. The next smartphone, if launched in India, would be Motorola's first smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC Plus.



Motorola officially did not announce the arrival of the smartphone, but insider Mukul Sharma tweeted saying that the Moto G51 will be unveiled in India on December 10. The smartphone will be available in an 8GB variant with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is being touted as another solid mid-range model by the company. Let's get details about the price and specifications of the Moto G51.



Moto G51: Expected Price



The Moto G51 is speculated to come priced at Rs 19,999 in India. In China, the price of the smartphone was set at Rs. 17,500 (roughly CNY 1,499) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be offered in colours including gradient shades of blue and grey.

Moto G51: Price and Specifications



Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch perforated LCD screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sample rate of 240Hz. The smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Moto G51 features a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a camera, but the specs have been revealed.



Moto G51 houses a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10 W fast charging. It comes with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity purposes, the Moto G51 comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone.





