Moto G72 launches in India: Price and specifications

Motorola has launched one more smartphone, the Moto G72, in India. This is a budget phone aimed at those who want most of the premium features at a lower price. The Moto G72 has a 120Hz HDR10+ pOLED display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and more. However, it has a 4G chipset, which means that those who buy this Motorola phone will not be able to use the 5G network, which will be available in the coming weeks.



The Moto G72 price starts from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. But, Motorola's new phone will be on sale at a lower price as part of the launch. The Moto G72 will be available for Rs 14,999. There is a discount offer of Rs 1,000 on selected bank cards and an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the exchange of your current phone. Please note that this is a trade bonus offer and will also be a regular trade offer on e-commerce sites.

Moto G72: Features and Specifications

The newly launched Moto G72 has a 6.6-inch poLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. The panel runs at Full HD+ resolution. The 10-bit display supports a 576Hz touch sampling rate and HDR 1+ certification for high-end video streaming. The Moto G72 has a fairly bright and vibrant screen, creating a great content viewing experience. This one has a typical design. One has a hole-punch display design and a triple camera setup on the back. The Moto G72 flaunts a slim profile and has a fairly lightweight design, making it easy to use with one hand. The rear panel is quite slippery, so users must wear a case to prevent accidental drops. The 4G phone is even IP52 rated for protection against splashing water and dust.

A MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers the device. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola has also provided support for 33W fast charging. The Moto G72 will be sold in two colours, Meteorite Gray and Polar Blue. We also find dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Regarding optics, there are three cameras on the back, and the setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main camera. It's backed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies purposes, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.