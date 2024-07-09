Live
- Pay property tax arrears quickly through OTS scheme: BBMP chief
- Namma Yatri Women autopreneurs earn Rs 42 lakh through ‘Mahila Shakti’
- Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj meets Revanth Reddy, presents team India jersey
- Enhanced patrols in Charmadi Ghat to ensure tourist safety and traffic flow
- 65 pc transactions now digital in small-town India, Gen X leads the charge
- Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit
- Youth dies days after release from police custody, protests erupt in Bengal's Dholahat
- Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi
- Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims
- 'Looking like he never left': De Minaur 'not surprised' to see Djokovic's firing at Wimbledon post surgery
Just In
Moto G85 5G Set for India Launch Tomorrow: Features, Pricing, and More
Discover the Moto G85 5G launching tomorrow in India, featuring impressive specs like a 6.67-inch display and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.
Motorola's newMoto G85 5G is set to debut in India tomorrow, creating quite a buzz in the tech world. The smartphone, which has already appeared in Europe as a rebranded Motorola S50 Neo, will be launched in India at noon on July 10. While the official details will be confirmed during the launch, several leaks and rumours have already given us a good idea of what to expect.
Moto G85 5G: Display and Design
The Moto G85 5G is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display, promising vivid and crisp visuals. This display will support a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience, even under bright sunlight, thanks to its peak brightness of 1,600 nits. For added durability, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, making it resistant to everyday scratches and bumps.
Design-wise, the Moto G85 5G is expected to be both sleek and lightweight, weighing just 175 grams and measuring 7.59mm in thickness. The phone will be available in three sophisticated vegan leather finishes: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. These colour options add a touch of elegance, making the device not only functional but also stylish.
Moto G85 5G: Performance
Under the hood, the Moto G85 5G will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, known for its robust performance. This chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is expected to handle multitasking with ease and provide ample space for apps, media, and files. For users with moderate needs, an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will also be available, ensuring that there's a model suited for everyone.
Moto G85 5G: Camera Capabilities
The Moto G85 5G’s camera setup is designed to impress photography enthusiasts. The rear dual-camera system will likely feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which should result in clear, stable photos even in low-light conditions. Accompanying this is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, perfect for capturing wide landscapes or group photos. On the front, the phone is expected to have a 32-megapixel camera, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.
Moto G85 5G: Battery and Durability
One of the standout features of the Moto G85 5G is its expected IP52 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. The device is also anticipated to come with a 5,000mAh battery, providing enough power to last through an entire day of use. Moreover, it will support 33W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phone and minimize downtime.
Moto G85 5G: Availability
The Moto G85 5G will be officially launched in India at 12 pm tomorrow. Post-launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and through various offline stores.
In summary, the Moto G85 5G is shaping up to be a compelling choice for Indian consumers, offering a blend of stylish design, powerful performance, and impressive camera capabilities. Whether you’re looking for a device that excels in day-to-day tasks, photography, or entertainment, this upcoming release from Motorola promises to meet a wide range of needs. Stay tuned for the official launch tomorrow to get the complete details and pricing.