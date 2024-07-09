Moto G85 5G Set for India Launch Tomorrow: Features, Pricing, and More

Motorola's newMoto G85 5G is set to debut in India tomorrow, creating quite a buzz in the tech world. The smartphone, which has already appeared in Europe as a rebranded Motorola S50 Neo, will be launched in India at noon on July 10. While the official details will be confirmed during the launch, several leaks and rumours have already given us a good idea of what to expect.

Moto G85 5G: Display and Design

The Moto G85 5G is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display, promising vivid and crisp visuals. This display will support a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience, even under bright sunlight, thanks to its peak brightness of 1,600 nits. For added durability, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, making it resistant to everyday scratches and bumps.

Design-wise, the Moto G85 5G is expected to be both sleek and lightweight, weighing just 175 grams and measuring 7.59mm in thickness. The phone will be available in three sophisticated vegan leather finishes: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. These colour options add a touch of elegance, making the device not only functional but also stylish.

Moto G85 5G: Performance

Under the hood, the Moto G85 5G will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, known for its robust performance. This chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is expected to handle multitasking with ease and provide ample space for apps, media, and files. For users with moderate needs, an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will also be available, ensuring that there's a model suited for everyone.

Moto G85 5G: Camera Capabilities

The Moto G85 5G’s camera setup is designed to impress photography enthusiasts. The rear dual-camera system will likely feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which should result in clear, stable photos even in low-light conditions. Accompanying this is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, perfect for capturing wide landscapes or group photos. On the front, the phone is expected to have a 32-megapixel camera, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Moto G85 5G: Battery and Durability

One of the standout features of the Moto G85 5G is its expected IP52 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. The device is also anticipated to come with a 5,000mAh battery, providing enough power to last through an entire day of use. Moreover, it will support 33W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phone and minimize downtime.

Moto G85 5G: Availability

The Moto G85 5G will be officially launched in India at 12 pm tomorrow. Post-launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and through various offline stores.

In summary, the Moto G85 5G is shaping up to be a compelling choice for Indian consumers, offering a blend of stylish design, powerful performance, and impressive camera capabilities. Whether you’re looking for a device that excels in day-to-day tasks, photography, or entertainment, this upcoming release from Motorola promises to meet a wide range of needs. Stay tuned for the official launch tomorrow to get the complete details and pricing.



