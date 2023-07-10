Live
Musk calls Zuckerberg a cuck after he launched Threads
The Twitter chief threatened to sue Meta for infringement of Twitter's intellectual property after Meta's CEO launched the social networking site Threads.
Following the launch of Threads, Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark have been taking a swipe at each other on their respective platforms. In the latest spat, Musk called the Meta CEO a "cuck" in response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg reacting to derogatory messages about the Twitter boss. The official Threads account for restaurant chain Wendy's posted on Saturday, "Hey @Zuck, you should go to space just to make him really mad lol," to which Zuckerberg responded with a crying and laughing emoji.
According to an Insider Business report, "cuck" is a slur imposed by right-wing commentators and trolls. Meanwhile, the Twitter chief threatened to sue Meta for Twitter intellectual property infringement after Meta's CEO on Thursday launched the social media site Threads, a text-based version of Instagram, which looks very identical and Similar to Twitter.
In a letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro accused the company of using the latter's trade secrets by "hiring dozens of former employees of the blue-bird app." The lawsuit action is perhaps the clearest sign yet that Musk views Zuckerberg's 'Twitter-killer' app as a real threat.
Seen as a direct competitor to Twitter, Zuckerberg's app has gained immense popularity, with over 30 million signups within 18 hours of launch. However, Threads has been dubbed a "Twitter killer" or a "Twitter clone" by various media outlets for the way it allows users to post short notes and repost other people's posts to their own feed.