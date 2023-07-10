Musk calls Zuckerberg a cuck after he launched Threads

Following the launch of Threads, Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark have been taking a swipe at each other on their respective platforms. In the latest spat, Musk called the Meta CEO a "cuck" in response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg reacting to derogatory messages about the Twitter boss. The official Threads account for restaurant chain Wendy's posted on Saturday, "Hey @Zuck, you should go to space just to make him really mad lol," to which Zuckerberg responded with a crying and laughing emoji.









According to an Insider Business report, "cuck" is a slur imposed by right-wing commentators and trolls. Meanwhile, the Twitter chief threatened to sue Meta for Twitter intellectual property infringement after Meta's CEO on Thursday launched the social media site Threads, a text-based version of Instagram, which looks very identical and Similar to Twitter.

In a letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro accused the company of using the latter's trade secrets by "hiring dozens of former employees of the blue-bird app." The lawsuit action is perhaps the clearest sign yet that Musk views Zuckerberg's 'Twitter-killer' app as a real threat.

Seen as a direct competitor to Twitter, Zuckerberg's app has gained immense popularity, with over 30 million signups within 18 hours of launch. However, Threads has been dubbed a "Twitter killer" or a "Twitter clone" by various media outlets for the way it allows users to post short notes and repost other people's posts to their own feed.