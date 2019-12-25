MWC 2020: LG V60 ThinQ Might Get Launched With Dual Screen Support

While many of the major tech companies were playing with the idea of smartphones with folding screens, LG announced its dual-screen smartphone: LG V50 ThinQ 5G this year at MWC. Later, at IFA 2019, the LG G8X ThinQ was launched. It is rumoured that the company could launch another smartphone with dual-screen support, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, with the dual-screen backing at MWC 2020.

According to a Korea Herald report, LG is likely to promote LG V60 ThinQ, the successor of LG V50 ThinQ 5G, at CES 2020.

The report suggests that LG V60 ThinQ might be released with a dual-screen accessory, a case that adds a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display to the V50 ThinQ 5G. It connects through special pogo pins placed on the back of the smartphone. The Dual Screen accessory turns your standard V50 flagship into a folding smartphone. In addition to watching a movie on one screen and surfing the web on the second screen, LG will also let you use the second screen as a virtual controller while playing, which will appeal to mobile gaming enthusiasts.

As per the report, the dual smartphone can come with dual-screen support and can also be enabled for 5G. Not much has been said about the phone's specifications, but it is expected to work with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

While these are only speculations so far, one thing is sure: as in previous years, the MWC will see many smartphone launches. Vivo has also started sending invitations for the event, which reveal that MWC 2020 will take place on February 23, 2020.