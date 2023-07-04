Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stables check the rates on July 4
- SBI revamps YONO app; withdraw cash without a debit card
- Nayanthara nods her head for a Youtuber
- President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad, governor, CM welcomes
- BRS terms Rahul as ‘Remote Gandhi’ parroting out Cong-scripted speeches
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Tension grips State BJP leaders and cadre
- Thaman drops a massive update on ‘BRO;’ first single to be out this week!
- 14-day training camp for NCC cadets conclude at Dundigal
NASA’s Pathfinder space probe lands on surface of Mars
July 4, 199: Mars Pathfinder (MESUR Pathfinder) is an American robotic spacecraft that landed a base station with a roving probe on Mars in 1997.
July 4, 199: Mars Pathfinder (MESUR Pathfinder) is an American robotic spacecraft that landed a base station with a roving probe on Mars in 1997. It consisted of a lander, renamed the Carl Sagan Memorial Station, and a lightweight, 10.6 kg (23 lb) wheeled robotic Mars rover named Sojourner, the first rover to operate outside the Earth–Moon system.
Launched on December 4, 1996, by NASA aboard a Delta II booster a month after the Mars Global Surveyor, it landed on July 4, 1997, on Mars’s Ares Vallis, in a region called Chryse Planitia in the Oxia Palus quadrangle. The lander then opened, exposing the rover which conducted many experiments on the Martian surface.
The mission carried a series of scientific instruments to analyze the Martian atmosphere, climate, and geology and the composition of its rocks and soil. It was the second project from NASA’s Discovery Programme, which promotes the use of low-cost spacecraft and frequent launches under the motto ”cheaper, faster and better” promoted by then-administrator Daniel Goldin.