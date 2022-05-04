Netflix Added a Sci-Fi RPG called Relic Hunters: Rebels

Netflix continues to add to its ever-growing lineup of mobile games with the release of Relic Hunters : Rebels today. Developed by Brazilian developer Rogue Snail, the game is the latest in the Relic Hunters series of colourful shooters and the first for mobile devices. The sci-fi RPG has a heavy emphasis on gunplay with 44 different weapons to experience, and the studio says it was designed in part to work well on older phones. As with all other Netflix mobile games, Rebels is available for free to subscribers through the Netflix mobile apps.



Netflix's foray into gaming got off to a good start late last year, and since then, the company has added a slew of new titles, including its first FPS and a League of Legends spinoff, while also acquiring developers like Boss. Fight Entertainment, Next Games and Estudio Escuela Nocturna. The streaming service also launched a daily interactive trivia series and announced plans for a television series and mobile game based on the Exploding Kittens card game.

In a blog post, Rogue Snail CEO Mark Venturelli said that "the idea that we could make games without worrying about monetization was also very compelling. It allows us to focus on making a fun game without having to worry about it. how to pay our bills."

As its gaming efforts ramp up, Netflix faces challenges in its core streaming business. Last month, the company announced that it expected to lose 2 million subscribers and was exploring the idea of ​​a cheaper ad-supported tier for the service. Last week, Netflix laid off staff from its Tudum fansite, which launched in December.