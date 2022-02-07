New Archive version allows to Play all Wordle games together

Wordle continues to be in the spotlight, especially after The New York Times bought the online game earlier this month for "seven figures." The game's popularity remains high with fans who also continue to share scores on Twitter word puzzle game; you will know that "a new WORD" is available every day. It means that users have to guess the correct word in six tries and wait a couple of hours to get the new word of the day. If you want to continue playing or guess the previous words, a derivative version is also available. Dubbed the Wordle Archive, the game lets you guess the last "word of the day" that the regular game doesn't allow.



Wordle Archive is an open-source project from a computational biologist, Devang Thakkar. On Github, Thakkar explains that this game version is based on Word Master, created by Katherine Peterson. The post adds, "Wordle Archive is … simply a remembrance of wordles past. I created this because I wanted to go back to Wordles that I had missed."



Thakkar notes that it was possible to access earlier versions of Wordle by changing the "computer time to an earlier date." The rules of Wordle Archive are the same as the original Wordle, where users must guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each trial, each letter will turn green, yellow, or grey. Green indicates that the letter placement is correct, while yellow means that the letter is part of the word but not in the right position. A grey area means that the letter is not part of the five-letter word.