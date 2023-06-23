Live
New privacy feature ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ on WhatsApp
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ to provide users more control over their incoming...
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ to provide users more control over their incoming calls on
This new feature helps to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protection, the company said in a statement.
When the feature is enabled, unknown calls will not ring on the users’ phone, but will be visible in their call list.
Additionally, the company has introduced ‘Privacy Checkup’ to help make sure that everyone knows about the options of protection on the messaging platform.
This step-by-step feature guides users through important privacy settings to help them choose the right level of protection, all in one place.
“Protecting the privacy of your messages remains the driving force behind what we’re building at WhatsApp,” the company said.
“While end-to-end encryption is the foundation to ensure your calls and messages are secure, we continue to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private,” it added.