Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Steps Into a New Era With CONSCIENCIA

A bold new theme. A boundary-breaking lineup. Two unforgettable weekends in Boom.

Every summer, Tomorrowland reshapes reality. And in July 2026, the world’s most iconic electronic music festival returns to De Schorre, Boom, Belgium, with a brand-new concept that promises to hit deeper than ever before. The theme for this year is CONSCIENCIA — a celebration of awareness, connection, and the shared pulse that unites dance music lovers across generations and continents.

Set across two weekends — July 17–19 and July 24–26, 2026, Tomorrowland Belgium once again becomes a global meeting point where timeless legends, future stars, underground heroes, and genre-defining innovators collide on some of the most spectacular stages ever built.

Tickets & Key Dates You Need to Know

Before diving into the lineup, here’s what fans are watching closely:

Starting ticket price: from €129 (Full Madness Pass options vary)

from €129 (Full Madness Pass options vary) Belgian Pre-Sale: January 24, 2026 – 11:00 CET

January 24, 2026 – 11:00 CET Worldwide Pre-Sale: January 24, 2026 – 17:00 CET

January 24, 2026 – 17:00 CET Worldwide Ticket Sale: January 31, 2026 – 17:00 CET

All Global Journey packages are already sold out, underlining just how intense demand has become. Fans worldwide are now counting down to the remaining sales via their Tomorrowland accounts.

A Lineup That Reflects the Spirit of CONSCIENCIA

Tomorrowland 2026 isn’t about one sound — it’s about many worlds coexisting. From euphoric mainstage anthems to dark techno tunnels, melodic house, Afro-house rhythms, bass-heavy chaos, and orchestral performances, the festival once again curates an experience that feels both massive and deeply personal.

Artists will perform across legendary stages like Mainstage, Freedom, CORE, Atmosphere, Library, and more — each with its own identity and sonic mission.

Calvin Harris: A Long-Awaited Mainstage Moment

One of the most talked-about announcements this year is Calvin Harris, who will finally make his Tomorrowland Belgium debut. While fans may remember his unforgettable TomorrowWorld performance back in 2013, this marks his first time stepping onto the sacred Mainstage in Boom.

With a catalogue packed with era-defining hits and festival anthems, his 2026 appearance is already being tipped as one of the most emotional and explosive sets of the summer.

Mainstage Powerhouses & First-Time Debuts

Sharing the spotlight on the Mainstage are some of the most influential names in modern electronic music, including:

David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, The Chainsmokers, John Summit, Fisher, NERVO, Miss Monique, Sara Landry, Indira Paganotto, Kevin de Vries, Agents of Time, Henri PFR, and more.

Tomorrowland also opens the door to new Mainstage faces, with Marlon Hoffstadt and Belgian hard-techno force NOVAH making their highly anticipated debuts — a powerful statement about the festival’s commitment to evolution.

NOVAH: From Antwerp Underground to Global Impact

NOVAH’s rise is a story rooted in grit, vision, and raw energy. Emerging from Antwerp’s underground scene, she has built a reputation for high-intensity, genre-blurring techno and commanding live performances.

Her breakout track “Papi” became a global phenomenon with over 5.5 million streams, followed by her Tomorrowland Music release “ACID”. In 2025 alone, NOVAH played 168 shows worldwide, including a standout appearance at The Gathering.

In 2026, she reaches another career milestone with performances at Tomorrowland Winter and Tomorrowland Belgium, cementing her place among techno’s most exciting modern voices.

Face 2 Face: Redefining the DJ Experience

Returning with even more impact, the Face 2 Face concept flips the traditional DJ setup. Artists perform side-by-side or in the center of the crowd, breaking down barriers and pulling fans directly into the performance.

Confirmed Face 2 Face pairings include:

Adrian Mills F2F SISU

Serafina F2F Zwilling

Emilija F2F Frederic Selected

David Lohlein F2F Yasmin Regisford

FUMI F2F Hujus

Hurts F2F ROW 1

Klaps F2F Miamor









Honoring Belgian Roots: Tribute to Cherry Moon

After celebrating Illusion last year, Tomorrowland continues its homage to local legacy with “Tribute to Belgium: Cherry Moon” — honoring one of the country’s most legendary institutions in electronic music history and its lasting influence on rave culture.

Atmosphere, CORE & New Sounds for 2026

Atmosphere goes all-in on hard techno, hosting names like I Hate Models, Nico Moreno, Sara Landry, Holy Priest, Azyr, Onlynumbers, BYORN b2b Shlømo, and Dyen b2b Maddix.

CORE, after global editions in Medellín, Alpe d’Huez, and Los Angeles, returns home with acts like Avalon Emerson b2b Ben UFO, The Blessed Madonna b2b HAAi, Modeselektor (DJ set), Sasha b2b Young Marco, and Oscar and the Wolf.

New for 2026: a dedicated Afro-house & deep Afro stage, featuring Da Capo b2b Caiiro b2b Enoo Napa, Thakzin, AWEN, Rosey Gold, Vanco, and more.

Once-In-A-Lifetime Performances

World premiere: Hardwell b2b Sub Zero Project at the Library

Pegassi delivers an exclusive audiovisual show at Freedom

Symphony of Unity returns with a breathtaking 50-piece orchestra

And yes — Omdat Het Kan & Average Rob are back. On met la patate.

Rising Stars: The Tomorrowland 20 of 2026

In partnership with One World Radio, Tomorrowland highlights the future of electronic music. Artists like Shimza, BYORN, Lisa Korver, Sam Shure, Rosey Gold, Marsolo, IDEMI, and others will bring fresh energy to the festival this summer.

Bassrush & DIM MAK Take Over Belgium

Tomorrowland teams up once again with Insomniac’s Bassrush, bringing drum & bass culture to a dedicated Belgian stage. Meanwhile, DIM MAK celebrates 30 years of boundary-pushing music, marking three decades of Steve Aoki’s iconic label.

Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 at a Glance

Theme: CONSCIENCIA

Dates:

July 17–19, 2026

July 24–26, 2026

Location: De Schorre, Boom, Belgium

Starting ticket price: from €129. Get your tickets today as they are vanishing!

Tomorrowland 2026 isn’t just another festival edition — it’s a statement about where electronic music has been, where it’s going, and how deeply it connects us all.