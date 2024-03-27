New technologies like AI is making existing weapons redundant: IAF Chief

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday said that new technologies like AI and quantum communication are making existing weapons and inventories redundant.

“The convergence of niche technology like AI, big data, additive manufacturing, block-chain and quantum communication are making existing weapons and inventories redundant. To be able to fight effectively in such an environment, there is a need to reimagine, realign and reform conventional war-fighting ways and means," Air Chief Marshal said while addressing the 15th Jumbo Majumdar International Seminar.

He said that the future conflicts will be characterised by a blend of simultaneous application of kinetic and non-kinetic forces, high levels of battlespace transparency, multi-domain operations, high degree of precision, enhanced lethality, a compressed sensor-to-shooter cycle and intense media scrutiny.

“Air and space control along with denial capabilities will prove to be decisive for the furtherance of all operations. For that to happen, we would need to gain and maintain not only information superiority but also decision superiority,” Air Chief Marshal said.

He said that emerging technologies like Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) sensors, smart decision support matrices, manned-unmanned teaming and robust and redundant C2 networks are critical capabilities that need to be developed.

“When we talk of aerospace power in future conflicts, one very important element is the design, development and production of the next generation of fighter aircraft. I am aware that there are many discussions being held on the relevance of manned aircraft in the future. Reliance solely on unmanned aircraft is a little farfetched. The next step in the development of air power would be man and unmanned teaming,” Air Chief Marshal said.

He added that technology like pure stealth, super-cruise technology, cross-domain integration, advanced long-range precision weapons, counter stealth technology, enhanced electronic warfare for full spectrum ops and the capability to deliver a wide array of weapons are some key constituents of fifth and sixth generation aircraft.

He said that the future of warfare will always be a complex tapestry woven with evolving technologies, shifting alliances and the ever-present threat of conflict. Within this tapestry, aerospace power will always remain vital to the conduct of all military operations.