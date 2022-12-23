New Year Gifting Guide: 5 Tools for a perfect hybrid Work Kit

Hybrid working has become a norm for most of us. As the year comes to an end, are you struggling to find a unique yet useful gift it to your loved ones or maybe even one for yourself? Search no more. Here are 5 products that will make a great addition to any Hybrid Work Kit.

1. Poly Blackwire 3320 USB-A Wired Headset

Are you tired of constantly saying, "I can't hear you properly," each time you're on a video call? With the Poly 3320 Headset, the words "I didn't quite catch that" will never be repeated. It can easily connect to a PC or Mac and has clear and natural audio. With a lightweight headband, noise-cancelling microphone and comfortable ear pads, this headset is perfect for you or your hybrid-working friends!





Price: ₹5,500



Buy it Here

2. Portable Lap Desk

Do you ever feel like not getting out of bed? Probably. When working from home, taking a day off is harder because of a bad cold or a headache; sometimes, you have to deal with it. So Why not work from the comfort of your own bed? This adjustable table comes with folding legs and a drawer to store chargers, pens, pencils, a notepad and whatever else you may need nearby while working. Start your day with a nice breakfast in bed, followed by getting some work done, and end your day with some light reading or maybe even a board game, all from the same desk. Sounds great, doesn't it?





Price: ₹5,450



Buy it Here

3. Poly Studio P5 Webcam

When you video call your friends, do you struggle to see them clearly? Does the video feed become extremely grainy with most webcams they try? With vivid colour rendering and clarity, the Poly Studio P5 webcam is optimised for video conferencing. Having automatic low-light technology, you no longer need to worry about finding the right angles for the perfect lighting; this webcam will make you look stunning either way! The Poly Lens Desktop App will change the game for hybrid working.





Price:₹9,199



Buy it Here

4. Clever Fox 2023 Planner

Want to add a pop of colour to this kit? A planner will do the trick. Useful yet fun to look at, this pretty planner will help you stay organised and focused on your tasks.



With a simple layout, this journal is extremely easy to use. You can write your daily tasks, update monthly reviews, mark your calendar, track your goals, and more. With a vegan leather hardcover, this planner comes with sticker sheets that help one be more organised and stay on track. Procrastinate no more with this journal and make planning a whole lot more exciting!







Price: ₹8,187



Buy it Here

5. Apple Pencil

Need a way to make quick notes without wasting paper? A stylus is a way to go. Create handwritten notes without going through numerous notepads that end up in landfills with this Apple Pencil.



It's great for writing and drawing and keeps your screen clean from germs that would come from your fingers. Be precise with fine-tip nibs that are provided in all sizes to ensure clean and neat strokes. With its palm rejection technology, you can rest your hand comfortably on the screen while using it without needing an anti-friction glove. There's little to no lag time, and the nib doesn't scratch your screen.





Price: ₹9,768



Buy it Here

So, what are you waiting for? Buy these gifts now, while they're still in stock, for your friends and family to create the perfect hybrid work set-up! Grab one for yourself, too, while you're at it!