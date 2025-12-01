Next-Gen Apple Studio Display May Get 120Hz Refresh Rate, Thanks to M5 iPad Pro Clues

Apple’s latest M5 iPad Pro, launched in October, may have quietly revealed a major upgrade coming to the next-generation Apple Studio Display, expected in 2026. While most attention focused on the tablet’s performance gains, one under-the-radar feature is sparking industry speculation: its ability to support external displays at up to 120Hz with Adaptive Sync.

This enhancement marks the first time an iPad has offered such high refresh-rate support for external monitors. Industry observers believe it may be more than just a performance bump—potentially signaling Apple’s intention to release a 120Hz Studio Display for the first time. As reported by MacRumors, this addition in the iPad Pro lineup could be Apple’s way of preparing the groundwork for a significant refresh of its standalone monitor range.

A 120Hz panel would be a major leap for creators and professionals who rely on smoother motion, lower latency, and precise responsiveness. Whether it’s gaming, fast-paced editing, or real-time visual work, the experience would see a noticeable boost compared to the current model.

Apple’s existing Studio Display, introduced in March 2022, features a 27-inch 5K LCD panel, 600-nit brightness, an A13 Bionic chip, premium speakers, and a built-in camera. However, its 60Hz refresh rate has long stood out as a limitation—especially when the MacBook Pro has offered 120Hz ProMotion with mini-LED technology since 2021. And while Macs can handle 120Hz external displays, Apple has yet to ship its own standalone monitor with such support.

What the New Studio Display Could Offer

The upcoming model is rumored to deliver more than just a smoother screen. Display analyst Ross Young has repeatedly suggested that Apple is preparing to upgrade the monitor with mini-LED backlighting, replacing the current LCD setup. This move would enhance contrast, brightness, and overall color accuracy—bringing the Studio Display’s capabilities closer to Apple’s premium MacBook Pro screens.

There’s also chatter about a significant internal boost. Reports indicate the new Studio Display could run on the A19 Pro chipset from the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro lineup, offering a substantial jump from the older A13 Bionic powering today’s version.

Core features such as multiple Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, integrated camera, high-quality speakers, and support for “Hey Siri” are expected to continue unchanged.

Launch Timeline and Expected Price

According to Bloomberg, Apple may unveil the refreshed Studio Display in early 2026. Pricing details remain scarce, though the current model launched in India at ₹1,59,900, suggesting the next version could follow a similar premium trajectory.

The hints are subtle—but together, they point toward Apple finally bringing a long-requested upgrade to its professional display lineup.