Noise launches the elegant Buds VS202; Powered by Tru Bass technology and Instacharge

Noise, India's leading hearable brand, launched Truly Wireless Earbuds – Buds VS202 for new buyers. The earbuds are available at Noise's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and across retail outlets at an introductory price of INR 1199/-. The earbud by Noise is a perfect companion for a day-long playtime with a splendid audio experience.

Noise Buds VS202 are launched in four colour variants: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Midnight Blue and Snow White. The earbuds have a half-in ear design with full-touch controls that offer utmost comfort and are perfect for every ear. Compatibility with Siri and Google assistance is one of the salient features of the newly launched earbuds. Powered by Tru Bass™ technology and Hyper Sync™ technology, the earbuds not only give crystal-clear voice clarity but can also quickly pair with devices equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.3. The 13mm driver, low latency up to 60ms, and dedicated individual mics amplify the voice quality. The Instacharge™ feature offers 120 mins in a single charge of 10 mins, giving more power to the users for an uninterrupted experience. The optimised battery performance and up to 24-hour playtime allows the users for extended calls, movie marathons, or travel companions for elongated journeys.

Talking about the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said "Wireless earbuds have become an essential gadget for everyday usage now. The Noisemakers feel more powered with the comfort of multitasking and free from the hassle of tangling wires & handling devices. We are glad to keep introducing such gadgets to synchronise with our customers' requirements. Buds VS202 is a stellar gadget that offers industry-leading features with a sleek and elegant design powered by the latest technology. We intend to launch more products in the coming months to provide new features to the Noisemakers."

According to the IDC's Q421(Oct-Dec'21) report, Noise is the second leading brand in the truly wireless stereo (TWS) segment and is one of the fastest-growing brands during the quarter quadrupled shipments YoY.

About Noise:

Founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, Noise is an Indian aspirational connected lifestyle brand that is changing the way India remains connected. Established with a vision to redefine how India imagines connected devices, Noise has managed to create a great mark on the market with its impressive line-up of products in the Smart Wearables and Wireless Earphones categories.

As per IDC's 4Q21 report, Noise is now India's no. 2 TWS brand. It has been listed as one of the top brands on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row. Noise has also been recognised as India's No.1 Wearable Watch Brand for the last 7 quarters by IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker, reinforcing its position as a category leader.



