Noise Unveils NoiseFit Pro 6R, Introducing the First Round Silhouette to Its Flagship Series

Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of the NoiseFit Pro 6R, an iconic addition to its flagship Pro Series. With this launch, Noise brings the classic, fan favourite round dial design to the Pro Series lineup, offering users a form that feels expressive and timeless. Building on its growing fitness ecosystem, the NoiseFit Pro 6R features native Strava integration, making one of the world’s most widely used fitness platforms accessible in this segment, alongside Noise AI Pro and an evolved health suite that reflects the brand’s focus on building technology with intention.





Classic Form, Reimagined for Today





The NoiseFit Pro 6R brings the iconic round silhouette to the Pro Series in a refined stainless steel build that is crafted for both durability and elegance. The sturdy frame pairs with a vibrant 1.46-inch AMOLED display that delivers 1000 nits of brightness and an Always-On Display for clear, continuous visibility in any environment. With versatile strap options across Metal, Leather and Silicon, the NoiseFit Pro 6R adapts naturally to different outfits, routines and lifestyles, making it a reliable companion for daily wear, active movement and everything in between.





Intelligence Elevated with Noise AI Pro





At the heart of the NoiseFit Pro 6R is Noise AI Pro, a next-level intelligence system designed to make everyday living smoother, more intuitive and shaped around personal needs. Noise AI Pro understands natural speech and movement patterns, enabling effortless interactions through simple voice commands. Whether it is asking for health insights, setting reminders, checking progress, managing quick controls or placing a call to a saved contact, the smartwatch turns information into clarity and ease. The experience shifts from standard prompts to intelligent support that reads context and helps users stay organized, aware and in control of every moment.





Stay Effortlessly Informed With Super Notifications





The NoiseFit Pro 6R introduces Super Notifications, a smarter alert system that cuts through everyday clutter to surface only high-priority updates such as OTPs, payment confirmations, ride alerts and order status. By filtering out non-essential notifications and presenting only what is timely and relevant, the smartwatch keeps the wrist feed clean and focused. Whether you are waiting for a delivery, tracking a cab or approving a transaction, Super Notifications ensure the right information reaches you exactly when you need it, reducing unnecessary phone checks and adding ease to busy, everyday moments.





Designed for Progress. Built for Everyday Wellbeing.





The NoiseFit Pro 6R introduces purposeful tools that help users stay consistent and informed throughout their health and activity journey. Guided workout courses make it easier to follow structured routines directly from the wrist. Built-in GPS captures movement data such as pace and distance during outdoor activity. With Strava integration, sessions can be logged seamlessly for users who prefer tracking their progress across platforms. One-tap health measurements offer instant access to key metrics including heart rate, SpO₂ and stress, while Sleep Score and advanced female cycle tracking provide deeper insight into daily recovery, readiness and overall wellbeing.





Precision in Every Reading. Purpose in Every Insight.





Engineered for real-world needs, the Noise NoiseFit Pro 6R supports TWS connectivity, Emergency SOS and offers 30m water resistance for worry-free everyday use. Its efficient battery delivers up to 7 days of performance, ensuring users stay connected without frequent charging. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the smartwatch integrates seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for detailed performance insights and personalization.





With the NoiseFit Pro 6R, Noise continues its mission to bring purposeful, intelligent technology to users’ lives, creating a smartwatch that refines everyday interactions while championing design, durability, and innovation.





Price & Availability





The NoiseFit Pro 6R will be available starting [launch date] on gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners.





Metal Strap — Titanium, Chrome Black (Launch Price: Rs 7,999

Leather Strap — Brown, Black (Launch Price: Rs 6,999)

Silicone Strap — Black, Starlight Gold (Launch Price: Rs 6,999)





A step ahead in both style and utility, Noisefit 6R reflects the brand’s commitment to purposeful design, offering features that add genuine value to everyday life.

Product Specifications

Noisefit Pro 6R





Feature Details Display 1.46” AMOLED, 1000 nits brightness Build Round Stainless Steel Dial AOD Seamless Always-On Display transition AI Noise AI Pro (health insights, device controls, generic queries, AI watch faces, AI Companion) Notifications Super Notifications (Blinkit, Uber, Rapido, GPay,& more) GPS Built-in GPS with Strava integration Fitness Support Preloaded workout courses, one-tap health measurements, Sleep Score, and female cycle tracking Connectivity TWS connectivity, BT calling Safety Emergency SOS & siren Water Resistance 30m Battery Life Up to 9 days with regular usage & up to 3 days with AOD usage Compatibility Android & iOS Strap Variants Metal: Titanium, Chrome Black, Leather: Brown, Black, Silicone: Black, Starlight Gold



