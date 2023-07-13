Not just India, world waiting for Chandrayaan success: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh has said Chandrayaan-3 will open up new Moon vistas for the world.

The mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on Friday at 2.35 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Dr Singh said that India’s earlier mission, Chandrayaan-1 had thrown up new light on various aspects of the Moon, and for the first time brought before the world the evidence of the presence of water on the surface of the Moon.

In an interview, Dr Singh said, Chandrayaan-3 signals India’s ‘March to the Moon’ one step closer and also demonstrates the fact that India is not lagging behind other countries. “The unique feature of this mission is that it will not only observe the Moon from the Moon but will also see Earth from the Moon,” Dr Singh said, adding that “Out of 424 foreign satellites launched till date by India, 389 were launched in the last nine years of this government.”

The success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is important not just to India but also the entire world, as crucial information from the mission will help future space missions globally, the Union minister said. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III. The lander and the rover will carry scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the Moon’s surface.