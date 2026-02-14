Nothing Opens First India Flagship Store in Bengaluru, Bets Big on Community-Driven Retail

London-based technology brand Nothing has officially opened its first flagship store in India, choosing Bengaluru as the launchpad for its physical retail journey outside the UK. The two-storey store marks the company’s first such outlet beyond its original London location and reflects its growing commitment to the Indian market.

Spread across 5,032 square feet, the Bengaluru flagship is notably larger than the London store. The ground floor showcases the company’s full product portfolio, including devices from its sub-brand CMF. From smartphones to audio products, visitors can experience and test devices firsthand.

The second floor, however, sets the store apart from conventional retail spaces. Designed as an interactive zone, it includes comfortable seating areas, a professional content studio, and a dedicated unboxing space where customers can record their device reveals. Buyers can also personalise their smartphones with custom engraving and even get their names printed on T-shirts at the time of purchase — adding a distinctive, experiential touch to the buying process.

Why Bengaluru?

During a media interaction, Nothing CEO Carl Pei explained the rationale behind selecting Bengaluru. “[Bengaluru] is the biggest single city for our users.” He added, “I think it makes sense because it's a big tech community here.”

The city’s strong technology ecosystem and young consumer base made it a natural choice for the brand’s first Indian flagship. The move signals the company’s confidence in India as a key growth market.

A New Take on Retail

Pei shared insights into the thinking behind the store’s design and concept. Reflecting on the evolution of tech retail, he said, “There's two phases of consumer tech retail development. First is the salespeople trying to push products...[second] is when Apple created Apple Store.” He added, “Which is more about the experience and the service and knowledge about the product. And that was like 15, 20 years ago. After they did that, everybody copied.”

With its Bengaluru outlet, Nothing aims to redefine that experience further. Pei stated, “So we're always trying to think, what's next?” The store incorporates elements of the company’s history, interactive demonstrations such as water and scratch tests, and a central display layout intended to encourage exploration rather than sales pressure.

Community and Local Partnerships

Beyond retail, the brand wants the space to function as a community hub. The store has been designed to host local events and exhibitions. Nothing has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Bengaluru-based artists to display their work and partner with local brands. Customers can even purchase coffee from a local brand within the store premises.

The India focus extends beyond retail. Last year, Nothing announced a $100 million investment in the country as part of a manufacturing joint venture and shifted the headquarters of CMF to India. The company is also set to sponsor Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 IPL season.

Looking ahead, Pei confirmed that flagship stores in Tokyo and New York are also in the pipeline. On the product front, he reiterated that the Phone 4 will not launch, with the upcoming Phone 4a series expected to deliver a more premium experience.



