Nothing OS 4.0 Beta Brings Lock Glimpse and Curated Third-Party Apps to Phone (3a) Series

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand co-founded by Carl Pei, has started rolling out the Open Beta version of its latest operating system — Nothing OS 4.0 — for the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The update introduces a blend of new design elements and functionality, highlighting the company’s evolving software vision.

The headline feature of this update is Lock Glimpse, an innovative addition that refreshes the user’s lock screen experience. Designed to display a rotating selection of high-quality wallpapers, the feature covers nine curated categories, offering users an aesthetic and personalized interaction every time they unlock their phone. Users can simply swipe left on the lock screen to explore Lock Glimpse, which remains turned off by default.

Importantly, Nothing has assured users that Lock Glimpse is entirely optional, and enabling it does not collect any personal data. In future updates, users may even replace default wallpapers with personal photos, adding a unique touch to their devices.

Explaining the feature in a company blog post, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said, “We aim to integrate features in the most optimal way, while keeping everything under the user’s control.” He emphasized that Nothing’s approach to software is guided by a balance of functionality, simplicity, and user privacy.

In a notable shift, Nothing is experimenting with curated third-party apps on select non-flagship devices. This marks a departure from its earlier stance of offering a minimal, bloatware-free experience. Evangelidis clarified that the move is part of a carefully considered strategy, aimed at enhancing the device’s appeal and maintaining affordability without compromising performance.

According to Evangelidis, these apps—such as Instagram—are selected based on relevance and popularity, with some integrations offering added benefits, like improved camera performance or seamless content sharing. However, he assured that users will retain full control, as all pre-installed apps can be easily uninstalled if they choose.

“We operate on razor-thin margins and must make deliberate choices to deliver a high-quality user experience while remaining financially sustainable,” Evangelidis explained.

He also addressed the broader challenges of operating in the competitive smartphone market, where startups must navigate high manufacturing costs, complex supply chains, and the dominance of legacy brands. “Building a new brand in a tough market requires a balance between innovation, design, and sustainability,” he noted.

Nothing’s transparent communication and willingness to involve its community in decision-making continue to define its brand philosophy. The company confirmed that it will keep users informed about upcoming updates, features, and app partnerships, inviting feedback to refine the OS further.

As the Nothing OS 4.0 Beta expands to more devices, the update positions Nothing not only as a design-centric company but also as a forward-thinking player exploring new ways to connect software innovation with user freedom.