Nothing Phone 1 is more compatible with Apple AirPods now

Nothing wants to establish a unified ecosystem dealing with products from all brands, be it Apple or Android-based brands. The Ear 1 and Ear Stick have been compatible with Apple products from the beginning, and now Nothing wants to better integrate Apple products with its main ecosystem device: Nothing Phone 1. In its latest update, Nothing says that Phone 1 now supports Apple AirPods in a big way.

The latest Nothing OS 1.1.7 update has been rolled out for the Phone 1, and among other bug fixes, the update brings support for Apple AirPods. AirPods users who also use a Nothing Phone 1 will be able to see the battery percentage of the AirPods. This is a big problem for AirPods users as other Android phones do not show any data related to AirPods. And Apple doesn't have any companion apps for Android devices.

Nothing Phone 1 is more compatible with Apple AirPods

Please note that the feature is not enabled by default. Similar to Tesla's unlock feature that was rolled out during the phone's launch, the AirPods' battery percentage feature is part of the experimental features within phone settings 1. Users will need to enable this from settings manually.

This makes Nothing Phone 1 a good choice for those who use an iPhone and want an Android phone in addition to their secondary device. The Phone 1 resembles the current generation of iPhones, and with the support, it will make it easier for Apple users to use AirPods with both devices.

In addition to AirPods battery percentage, the latest Nothing OS update also offers the November Android security patch. The update also fixes the battery status to be more accurate, better operating system smoothness with reduced stutters, better audio quality when recording videos, and better thermal performance.

Furthermore, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has also teased the arrival of the Android 13 beta for Nothing OS. The Android 13 update is expected to bring all the changes below but no changes to the Nothing OS itself.