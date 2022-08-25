Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 next year

Nothing phone users will not be able to experience the Android 13 operating system when Google releases it. Nothing shared that it has no plans to roll out the latest Android OS in 2022, but Nothing Phone users (1) needn't worry about that. The device will receive Android 13 next year.



Some smartphone brands plan to offer Android 13 with select phones in the coming months, but it seems that Nothing doesn't want to be part of the race. The company explained that it wants to fine-tune the software update with Nothing's hardware first, which is why it doesn't plan to release the stable update for Android 13 in 2022.



Nothing said, "We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. Regarding Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information."

Nothing has confirmed that devices will receive the Android 13 OS update in the first half of 2023. Basically, this suggests that the update could arrive between January and June. The Nothing Phone (1) currently runs on Android 12 and will get three years of the main Android operating system and four years of security updates in the next few years. Basically, this means that the Nothing phone should also have the Android 14 operating system.

If Nothing manages to roll out the latest Android software and other security updates on time without too many bugs, then this could work out well for the brand. OnePlus initially received a lot of praise for its consistency in providing the latest updates and offering a seamless software experience with a bloatware-free user interface.