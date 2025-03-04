Nothing Phone 3(a) and 3(a) Pro Unveiled at MWC 2025 Ahead of Official Launch

London-based tech brand Nothing has officially showcased its latest smartphones, Phone 3(a) and Phone 3(a) Pro, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. This announcement, made by Nothing’s co-founder and newly-appointed India President Akis Evangelidis, comes just a day before their official launch.

While the devices were displayed at the Qualcomm booth, they were kept inside a glass enclosure, preventing direct hands-on experience. However, Nothing has confirmed that both models will be fully introduced on March 4, during the second day of the event.

Design and Display Enhancements

The Nothing Phone 3(a) builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, the Phone 2a, featuring a more prominent camera module that enhances its overall aesthetics. Meanwhile, the Phone 3(a) Pro stands out with its asymmetrical camera layout, reflecting Nothing’s commitment to unconventional design.

Performance Upgrade with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Both Nothing Phone 3(a) and 3(a) Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a departure from the MediaTek processor used in the Phone 2a. This transition is expected to deliver improved performance and efficiency.

Advanced Camera System with Periscope Telephoto Lens

A major highlight of the Phone 3(a) Pro is its Periscope Telephoto sensor, making it Nothing’s first smartphone to feature such technology. This sensor offers:

3x optical zoom

6x in-sensor zoom

60x ultra zoom

This significant camera upgrade is expected to enhance the photography experience for users.

New Features and AI Integration

Nothing has also teased a new feature called Essential Space, which is designed as a ‘second memory’ for users, leveraging AI capabilities. Additionally, speculation suggests that a dedicated camera button could be introduced to further enhance the photography experience.

Launch and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3(a) and 3(a) Pro will be launched simultaneously in India and other global markets. Pricing and availability details will be officially announced during the March 4 launch event.