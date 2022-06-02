Now buy Apple iPhone 12 mini for less than 50,000; check discount and offers

Apple iPhone 12 mini Price Drop: If you are planning to buy an iPhone and that too with a decent discount, trade-in and banking deals, then you may know that the e-commerce website Flipkart offers the same on the iPhone 12 mini. The 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini with 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual camera setup (12+12 MP), 12 MP front camera, powered by A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine processor is available at a 16 percent discount on the e-commerce website. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini price drop.



Apple iPhone 12 mini on Flipkart

At a 16 percent discount, the 64GB iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart. That is, you will be able to save Rs. 9,901 on the phone. However, what should be noted is that you will have to pay Rs. 29 insured packaging fee along with the price of the phone. Flipkart is also offering a trade-in offer on the iPhone 12 mini whereby if you have an older smartphone, you can trade it in for more Rs. 12,500 discount. It should be noted here that the price reduction in the exchange depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

In addition to the exchange offer, the e-commerce website also offers banking offers and gifts on the iPhone. Banking deals on iPhone 12 mini include 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 100 discount on the first transaction through Flipkart Pay Later. It is recommended to check the terms and conditions on the website before applying for any of the banking offers.

Free gifts you can get along with iPhone 12 mini are 25 percent off on Discovery+ Subscription; 3 BYJU live classes worth Rs. 999; and subscription to Gaana Plus for 3 months.

How can you get iPhone 12 mini on Flipkart?

1 - Visit Flipkart and search for iPhone 12 mini.

2 - Select the variant of the iPhone you want to buy.

3 - Click 'Buy with trade-in' if you want to buy an iPhone 12 mini by trading in your old smartphone.

4 - Click Buy Now and make the payment. While you're checking out, you can also apply for any of the banking offers offered on iPhone if you have the card that the offer is available on.



