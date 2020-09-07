Now, PUBG available with renamed version

Nellore: Even though the Centre had banned PUBG Mobile, still, players are enjoying the game without any barriers. Thanks to the technology that has been allowing them to switch over to servers across the globe for accessing the uninterrupted game.

It may be recalled that the Centre had banned 118 apps including the popular game-PUBG- on September 2 giving a shocker to the organisers and players. As soon as the government had banned the game, players simply switched over to the servers of various countries across the globe for continuous playing.

In fact, the popular-game was developed by a Korean video-game company and many countries across the globe accepted it and allowed servers in their countries. Interestingly, China also had banned the game in the country thinking it was affecting studies of school-going children for distracting their educational activity.

After a ban on the game, practically it hasn't impacted it as the majority in India have been playing using Korean servers. So, android users are simply downloading the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR Version 0.19.0 (Korean) for the uninterrupted game. App Store, which allows iPhone users to download games or other stuff, provides an option to switch over to any server across the country. So, they don't have any problem with the ban.

"Even though the banned version of PUBG Mobile New Map Livik 0.19.0 version is not available, Tencent Games immediately changed the title and now the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik is available for download the android version of the game" said a player.

Many popular apps have made all versions from V3.2 to V0.19.0. But the renamed version is not available on the play store directly. Some sites have already released the beta global version, PUBG Mobile 1.0 Beta and Play Erangel 2.0, for testing sake. An update of the Erangel 2.0 version is expected to be available on September 8. Interestingly, banned TikTak is also available on some sites for downloading.