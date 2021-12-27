OnePlus 10 Pro release date to be announced on January 4; pre-registration starts

The OnePlus 10 Pro release date will be officially announced on January 4. The Chinese smartphone giant has also started pre-registering for the new phone. The OnePlus 10 Pro may come alongside the regular OnePlus 10. The OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are confirmed to include an LTPO 2.0 display and Qualcomm's recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will also have up to 12GB of RAM and 80W fast charging support.



On Monday, OnePlus began pre-registration for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro in China via its official website and JD.com. In addition, onePlus brother Oppo created a dedicated listing on its China website to highlight that the OnePlus 10 Pro launch date will be released on January 4.

Interestingly, Realme, another OnePlus brother, will launch its Realme GT 2 Pro flagship on the same date. The smartphone may come alongside the Realme GT 2. Last week, Oppo Product Manager and OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro would launch in January. However, the exact launch date of the phone has yet to be revealed.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro price is rumoured to be set at $ 1,069 (roughly Rs. 80,200). This suggests that the new phone may be priced the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro, as that model also went on sale in the US at $ 1,069. However, details on official pricing have yet to be announced.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Specifications

On the spec side, OnePlus has confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone was also recently teased for featuring an LTPO 2.0 display. Rumour has suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro would come with a 6.7-inch QHD + AMOLED display (1,440x3,216 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is also said to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Also, the phone is rumoured to have a 5,000 mAh battery that can support 80 W fast charging. It can measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm.

OnePlus 10 Pro is designed to have a large square-shaped rear camera module. This would be different from the OnePlus 9 Pro phone that came with a rectangular rear camera module. The phone can also have at least four different colour options to choose from.