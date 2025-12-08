Special abhishekam performed at Ramalingeshwara Swami temple

Khammam; Markingthe occasion of the Arudra Nakshatram, special abhishekam ceremonies were performed with great reverence on Sunday at the Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeshwara Swami and Bhaktanjaneya Swami temple in Nizampeta. Devotees thronged the temple premises from the early hours, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

Under the supervision of the temple’s chief priest, Chandrashekhara Shastri, the divine abhishekam began with the chanting of Vedic hymns. The deities were ceremonially bathed with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, vermilion, and other sacred offerings in accordance with traditional rituals. The entire temple echoed with nadaswaram music and Vedic recitations, elevating the devotional ambience.

Following the abhishekam, special alankaram (decorations), harati, and naivedyam were offered to the deities. Devotees were later served teertha prasadam.

A large number of devotees participated in the event and sought the blessings of the presiding deities.

Members of the local devotional group, including Todeti Lingaraju, Aluri Srinivasa Rao, Tatikonda Mallikarjuna Rao, Ramesh Babu, Chokkarapu Srinivasa Rao, Balini Chalapathi Rao, Gudipudi Suhasini Venkateswara Rao, Gunti Nagalingam, and Jemmi Biksham, actively took part in organizing the rituals.