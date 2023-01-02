OnePlus 11 coming soon: Features and specifications

The OnePlus 11 will officially launch in India in February, although the phone will launch in China on January 4. Before its official launch, OnePlus is teasing many features on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Generally, OnePlus phones for the global and Chinese markets are similar in hardware, with some tweaks in the operating system. This year, we expect a similar trend to follow. Indian customers and lovers of OnePlus phones will get all the detailed information about the OnePlus 11 before it hits the country next month.



So far, OnePlus has disclosed the design of the OnePlus 11, and the smartphone will be available in black and green, at least. The company is also bringing back the Alert Slider, which lets users switch between silent and normal audio modes with a simple toggle. The back will feature a new round camera module with a prominent bump. The rear panel vaguely resembles Oppo's Find X5 series, which isn't surprising as OnePlus founder Pete Lau closely manages both brands.



The triple rear camera system featuring Hasslebald-tuned cameras is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature a large 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging through the USB-C port. OnePlus generally reserves wireless charging for its Pro models. Therefore, whether the regular model will get the technology is still being determined. The company on Weibo also revealed that the upcoming smartphone would come with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM options. Finally, the OnePlus 11 is confirmed to pack a Bionic Vibration engine to increase efficiency and user experience.

The OnePlus 11 appears to be a promising smartphone; however, it will face stiff competition from Xiaomi, which will soon expand its Xiaomi 13 series to India and other markets. In addition, Samsung will soon launch its new Galaxy S series, which remains very popular in India, UK and US. In this case, OnePlus may consider more aggressive smartphone pricing, which the brand is known for. In its early days, OnePlus gained popularity by offering excellent smartphones at relatively affordable prices. The company even popularized the flagship killer tag when Apple, Huawei, and Samsung heavily dominated the high-end smartphone market. The company now offers value-for-money devices under its Nord series, while the numbered series phones are mainly targeted at customers with a budget of Rs 60,000 and above. The OnePlus 10 Pro, for example, costs Rs 66,999 in India.