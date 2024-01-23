OnePlus 12 Launch at 7:30 PM: Design, Specifications, and India Pricing Revealed

The much-anticipated OnePlus 12 launch event is scheduled for January 23, with the live stream available on the official YouTube channel starting at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the event, leaks and teasers have surfaced, providing insights into the design, specifications, and expected India pricing.



Design: Aesthetic Continuity with Innovations

The OnePlus 12 maintains the design legacy of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, with the company unveiling official images showcasing the new flagship. Notable additions include fresh colour finishes, such as an elegant marble look and a striking green variant. A black colour option, reminiscent of the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 11, is also part of the lineup. Notably, the device boasts an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance, enhancing its durability.

Display: Cutting-Edge Visual Experience

The flagship OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display, featuring a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. This LTPO display supports a wide range of refresh rates, from 1Hz to 120Hz, automatically adjusting to the content on display, with a peak brightness of 4,500 units, the OnePlus 12 sports one of the brightest displays in the industry. Further, the display supports Dolby Vision, 10Bit Color Depth, ProXDR, and 2160Hz PWM dimming, promising a cutting-edge visual experience.

Chipset and Cooling Innovation: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Advanced Cooling System

Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus 12 delivers enhanced performance. Accompanied by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, the device promises superior speeds. Notably, the smartphone features a Dual Cryo-velocity Cooling system, optimizing cooling surface area, material, and structure design for an improved gaming experience.

Camera Setup: Triple-Lens Excellence

The OnePlus 12 showcases a sophisticated triple-camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel LYT808 Sony sensor with OIS, a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with a 3x periscope telephoto camera and OIS, and a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultra-wide camera. The front camera boasts a 32-megapixel sensor, ensuring stunning selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging Capabilities: Power Beyond Limits

Equipped with a robust 5,400mAh battery, the OnePlus 12 supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, providing rapid charging capabilities. Additionally, the device offers 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging for added convenience. As anticipation builds, the OnePlus 12 sets the stage for an impressive blend of design, technology, and performance in the competitive smartphone landscape.