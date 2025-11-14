OnePlus 15 Debuts in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, New Design and Bigger Battery

After weeks of teasers, rumours, and rising anticipation, OnePlus has officially introduced its next-generation flagship — the OnePlus 15 — in the Indian market. Succeeding last year’s OnePlus 13, the new model brings a major design overhaul, a next-level processor, and one of the biggest batteries ever seen on a premium smartphone. The device is now available for purchase via Amazon and the official OnePlus website.

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The OnePlus 15 starts at ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹79,999. Buyers can choose between Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune finishes.

Sales begin today at 8PM, and OnePlus is offering an ₹3,000 discount for HDFC Bank card users as part of its launch promotions.

Top Specifications

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It is India’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 3nm processor, built to deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency.

For photography, the phone sports a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a Sony-powered main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, users get a 32MP selfie camera capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

A standout specification this year is the massive 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device runs OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, and is available with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Key Features and Upgrades

OnePlus has introduced a major design refresh with the OnePlus 15. The brand has moved away from its familiar circular camera module, opting instead for a modern square-shaped camera island. The smartphone also adopts flat sides for a contemporary feel. Another major change is the removal of the iconic Alert Slider, which has been replaced with the new Plus Key.

Supporting up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness, the display promises impressive outdoor visibility. With 100% DCI-P3 coverage and the ability to showcase over a billion colours, the screen is crafted for vibrant, cinematic visuals.

At its core, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip packs two high-performance cores and six efficiency cores, clocking up to 4.608GHz, alongside an Adreno 840 GPU. This combination ensures the phone can easily handle gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications.

Despite its huge battery, the OnePlus 15 maintains an ergonomic build, weighing 211 grams and measuring 8.10mm in thickness. The phone also sets new benchmarks in durability with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, making it resistant to dust, water, and even high-pressure sprays.

With its bold redesign, flagship-level performance, and marathon battery life, the OnePlus 15 stands out as one of the most compelling premium smartphones launched in India this year.