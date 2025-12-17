OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 Set for India Debut Tonight: What to Expect

OnePlus is all set for a major product reveal in India tonight as it prepares to launch the OnePlus 15R smartphone alongside the upgraded OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. The event holds special significance as it coincides with OnePlus completing 12 years in the Indian market, underlining the country’s importance in the company’s global strategy.

The launch event will take place in Bengaluru and will begin at 6:55pm IST. It will be live-streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel, with pricing, availability and final specifications expected to be announced during the keynote. Community members have also been invited to attend the celebration, highlighting OnePlus’ strong user-driven brand identity in India.

The primary focus of the event will be the OnePlus 15R and its Ace Edition counterpart. While official pricing is still under wraps, multiple leaks suggest that the phone will be offered in at least two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. Colour options confirmed for India include Charcoal Black, Mint Green and Electric Violet. Sales will take place through Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 15R is designed to stay true to the R-series reputation. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first phones globally to feature this non-Elite version of Qualcomm’s latest processor. According to OnePlus China president Li Jie, the Ace 6T — which forms the base for the Indian 15R — is the first smartphone to use this chip. OnePlus is also highlighting gaming capabilities, claiming smoother gameplay at high refresh rates and support for up to 165Hz in compatible titles through a custom gaming kernel.

Visually, the phone follows OnePlus’ updated design language, featuring a squircle-shaped rear camera module. The front is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a confirmed 165Hz refresh rate, balancing clarity and power efficiency.

Battery performance could be a key selling point. The China-exclusive Ace 6T includes an 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. If this configuration arrives in India, the OnePlus 15R would become the brand’s largest battery smartphone to date, appealing strongly to gamers and power users.

Camera hardware appears more modest, with leaks suggesting a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. Other expected features include a metal middle frame, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor, NFC and OxygenOS based on Android 16.

Pricing leaks indicate the 256GB variant may fall between Rs 47,000 and Rs 49,000, while the 512GB model could exceed Rs 52,000, with possible bank discounts of up to Rs 4,000.

Alongside the phone, OnePlus will unveil the Pad Go 2, featuring a larger 12.1-inch display, sharper resolution, Dolby Vision support and a new MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. The tablet packs a 10,050mAh battery, supports a stylus for the first time, and is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000.