Strict enforcement needed to prevent road accidents: Min Farooq

Nandyal: State Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, NMD Farooq, has called for stringent measures to prevent road accidents, stressing that strict action will be taken against violations of road safety rules.

He warned that overloading of vehicles significantly increases accident risks and urged drivers to exercise greater responsibility.

The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the 37th National Road Safety Month, organised by the Lorry Owners’ Association near Vijaya Dairy in Nandyal town on Saturday.

District Collector G Raja Kumari also attended the programme. Officials from the transport, police and R&B departments, along with lorry and auto drivers, were present.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the rapid increase in the number of vehicles has intensified traffic problems, making adherence to traffic regulations essential.

He emphasised that using mobile phones while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol are major causes of accidents, and warned that violators would face strict penalties.

He appealed to drivers to remain alert at all times, noting that preventing even one accident is equivalent to saving an entire generation.

The Minister directed transport authorities to focus on accident-prone areas by installing speed breakers, reflective signage and warning boards, and to take firm action against those driving without helmets, seat belts or valid documents.

He also announced that steps would be taken to ease traffic congestion near the Noonepalle bridge by providing a dedicated service road for bus parking.

District Collector G Raja Kumari highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to completely curb road accidents in the district.

She advised drivers to be cautious before accidents occur rather than regret afterward, pointing out that negligence—especially during late-night hours—has been a major factor in recent accidents.

The Collector stressed the importance of vehicle fitness checks, adequate rest for drivers, and strict compliance with passenger limits in buses, autos and taxis.

Sharing her personal experience of losing her parents in a road accident, she said a moment’s carelessness can permanently devastate families.

She reiterated that the district administration aims to significantly reduce road accidents in 2026 and warned that there would be zero tolerance towards violations of road safety norms.